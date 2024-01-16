Ram Temple Consecration: Difficult To Attend As BJP Has Turned It Into Political Event, Says Rahul Gandhi

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed the challenge faced by his party's leaders in attending the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony. He stated that the BJP and RSS have transformed the event into a political spectacle revolving around Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These comments were made during a press conference held as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a few days after the Congress leadership declined the invitation to the ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The Ram temple consecration ceremony is a political event centred around the prime minister. The BJP and the RSS are giving an election flavour to it and that is why it is difficult for us to attend," Gandhi said. "It is difficult for us to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony when our principal opponents the BJP and the RSS have captured the function and turned it into election event, he said.

Regarding the opposition INDIA bloc, the Congress leader expressed confidence that the alliance would emerge victorious over the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He mentioned that the discussions on seat sharing among INDIA bloc partners were proceeding amicably. Rahul Gandhi affirmed his belief that any minor issues within the INDIA bloc would be resolved, emphasizing that the ongoing talks on seat allocation with allies were progressing positively.