Ram Temple 'dhwaj' symbolises sacrifice, dedication: Champat Rai

Ayodhya, Nov 25 As Ayodhya is set for the much-awaited flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday, the temple trust has finalised arrangements for the influx of devotees and the day-long events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the holy city to attend the ceremony, which marks a significant milestone in the completion of the temple's construction.

A specially crafted flag, measuring 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width, will be hoisted to commemorate the occasion. Designed by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, the flag weighs between two and three kilograms and has been engineered to withstand the conditions atop the 161-foot summit of the temple and the 42-foot flagpole.

The flag will carry the Sun symbol, representing Lord Rama's Suryavanshi heritage and divine radiance.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, confirmed that the flag would be hoisted on the temple's summit in the presence of several dignitaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "The flag is adorned with an image of the Kovidara tree, sun and Om. It is saffron in colour -- symbolising fire, the rising sun, sacrifice and dedication. It is a triangular flag with a height of 10 feet and a length of 20 feet. Everyone will get to witness this auspicious occasion through a live telecast."

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri expressed his joy ahead of the event, saying, "We are extremely excited that the day marking the completion of the temple has finally arrived, a moment awaited for centuries. Over the years, our efforts have been steadily moving toward this milestone."

"We are expecting the arrival of 6,000 people, and all the arrangements have been made for them," he said.

He also noted that the 'dhwaj' had been worshipped for the past five days to ensure its sanctity, adding, "We have worshipped the 'dhwaj' for the last five days to make sure that it becomes pure and continues to fly high atop the temple."

With the final preparations in place, Ayodhya is poised to witness an event of historic and spiritual significance as the flag rises above the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

