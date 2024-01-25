Ram temple gets online donations worth Rs 3.17 cr after 'Pran Pratishtha'

Ayodhya, Jan 25 An offering of Rs 3.17 crore was made online to Ram Lalla on the first day after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that 10 donation counters had been opened on the day of Pran Pratishtha. Apart from this, many devotees from across the country and the world sent online donations to Lord Ram.

According to Mishra, more than five lakh devotees visited the temple on Tuesday and an equal number on Wednesday.

He said that the Rs 3.17 crore received online on Tuesday and the amount received on Wednesday would be revealed after tabulation, the next day.

Physical donations made in the week will be counted every Monday, Mishra said.

The official said that arrangements are being made in consultation with the administration to ensure that darshan at the temple remains well organised.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale held a meeting with all officials of the Trust.

He has instructed Sangh workers around Ayodhya to accept the responsibility of cleaning the temple and cooperate in conducting well-organised temple darshan.

The Ashok Singhal Foundation, in a press release on Wednesday, announced its contribution to the construction of the Ram Mandir and expressed gratitude for being a part of the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

As a symbol of gratitude, the Ashok Singhal Foundation distributed a biography of Ashok Singhal, a Ram Stambh brochure, along with a souvenir of a silver coin dedicated to Lord Shri Ram to all the attendees of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024.

The trustee of the Ashok Singhal Foundation, Mahesh Bhagchandka, along with his wife, Sunita Bhagchandka, performed the 'puja' ceremony as Yajman from January 18 to 21, completing all the sacred rituals.

