Ram Temple head priest condemns Swami Prasad Maurya’s remark

Ayodhya, Nov 14 Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, has said that Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya will be punished by the Gods over his remark on Goddess Lakshmi.

Condemning Maurya's post questioning Goddess Lakshmi having four hands, the head priest said that the time has come for his punishment and he will soon realise that he was wrong.

Satyendra Das said: "The time has come for his punishment and Gods and Goddesses will punish him soon. Realisation will dawn upon him that he was wrong. Sanatan Dharma people should condemn him everywhere he goes.”

Explaining the reason for Goddess Lakshmi having four hands, the head priest said that the deity is "four-handed as she is from the dynasty of 'rakshas'".

Satyendra Das said that Maurya is deaf and ignorant and there is no use of speaking to him.

"He is deaf. Whatever you say, it does not have any effect on him. He will be punished... Since he is ignorant, nothing can be said about him."

On Monday, the SP leader had questioned the birth of Goddess Lakshmi asking, "how can Lakshmi be born with four hands?", a remark which drew flak from people.

He also shared images, on his X handle, of him "worshipping" his wife.

Responding to it, he said "as per our culture we must respect, worship and honour our wife".

"In the real sense, your wife is your 'Ghar ki Lakshmi', as the manner in which she manages the household, worries about it and works towards its maintenance and prosperity - nobody else can do it... So, when she is the real 'Grih Lakshmii', why the objection to worshipping her? So, as per the culture of our country, we must respect, worship and honour our wife," Maurya said.

"If you want to worship Goddess Lakshmi, then worship and respect your wife who is a goddess in a true sense because she fulfils the responsibility of nurturing, happiness, prosperity, food and care of your family with great devotion."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor