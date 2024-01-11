Ram temple inauguration: Congress given 'golden opportunity to reduce its sin', says Himanta

Guwahati, January 11 In response to Congress turning down an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the grand old party was given a "golden opportunity to reduce its sin".

In a post on X, Sarma said: "The @VHPDigital had given the Congress party a golden opportunity to reduce its sin by extending their leadership an invitation to attend the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Mahotsava.

"Although, in my humble view, they did not deserve such an invitation at the first place for their views against the Ram Mandir from the very beginning.

He also attached a letter by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh dated January 10 of officially declining the invitation.

