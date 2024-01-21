Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: OPS appeals TN govt to declare holiday on Jan 22

Chennai, Jan 21 Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has appealed to the DMK government in Tamil Nadu to declare a holiday on January 22 for the people to watch the Pran Pratishtha function of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The former Chief Minister in a statement on Sunday said that a half day holiday on Monday will help state government and Public Sector employees to watch and celebrate the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha function in Ayodhya.

Pannerselvam said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has fulfilled the spiritual dream of the people of India is participating in the inauguration of the Ram Temple on Monday. The Central government has declared a half day holiday on Monday to facilitate government employees to witness the inauguration of the Ram temple. Similarly the Puducherry government has declared a half day holiday on Monday.“

He called upon the state government to announce half day holiday on Monday for the government and Public Sector employees to watch the consecration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor