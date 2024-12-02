Ram Temple Trust prepares to celebrate first anniversary of Ram Lala idol's Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya, Dec 2 The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is gearing up to commemorate the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha (sanctification) of the Ram Lala idol, held on January 22 this year. The historic event was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside other dignitaries.

In a statement issued on Monday, the trust announced plans to ceremonially mark the occasion as "Pratishtha Dwadashi." “The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar in the Mandir is now near its first anniversary. The trust has prepared a plan to ceremonially celebrate the day as Pratishtha Dwadashi,” a statement of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said on Monday.

The trust also provided updates on the progress of the temple construction, stating that the remaining work on the complex has gained significant momentum.

The remaining construction work of the mandir complex has gained significant momentum. Among the mandirs being constructed within the precincts -- Shiv Mandir, Surya Mandir, Durga Mata Mandir, Ganpati Mandir, Annapurna Mandir, and Hanuman Mandir -- some have taken clear shape, while the construction of others is progressing rapidly.”

“The construction work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’s shikhar is also reaching completion. The progress of the construction has become increasingly evident,” the statement said further.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony held earlier this year was a landmark event, attended by over 7,000 guests. Representatives from major spiritual and religious sects, tribal communities, prominent personalities, and leading industrialists joined the celebrations. The event showcased India's rich diversity and unity.

During his address at the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi described the event as a "historic moment," symbolising the nation’s journey from overcoming a "complicated past" to embracing a bright future. He also emphasised the significance of the temple as a unifying force for the country.

The Ram Mandir's construction follows a decades-long legal and socio-political struggle. In November 2019, the Supreme Court's five-judge bench delivered a landmark judgment, granting the disputed land to a trust for the temple's construction. The foundation stone for the temple was laid by Prime Minister Modi on August 5, 2020, marking a crucial step in the realisation of the centuries-old aspiration.

