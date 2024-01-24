Ram temple will continue to inspire us to create new paradigms of development: PM Modi to Prez

New Delhi, Jan 24 The grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will continue to "inspire us, to create new paradigms of development and success", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

The letter by the Prime Minister was written in reponse to the President's letter regarding the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple.

"I am writing this letter to you after being witness to the most unforgettable moments of my life in Ayodhya Dham. I have returned with Ayodhya ingrained in my heart. It is an Ayodhya that is inseparable from me,” the Prime Minister said in the letter.

"I visited Ayodhya Dham as a pilgrim. My mind was overwhelmed with many emotions after going to the holy land where such a confluence of faith and history has taken place. To witness such a historic occasion is both a privilege and a responsibility," he said.

"You had also discussed about my 11-day religious exercise and the 'Yama-Niyams' related to it. Our country has been the witness to countless people who kept many vows for centuries so that Ram Lalla once again resides at his birthplace," the Prime Minister said.

"Being the medium of the fulfilment of these centuries-long resolves was a very emotional moment for me and I consider it my good fortune. Along with 140 crore people, seeing Ram Lalla and welcoming him was amazing," he added.

"It is Lord Shri Ram who has given the inspiration for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas aur sabka prayas' in every chapter of his life," the Prime Minister said, adding that over the past ten years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty.

"Every word of your letter expressed your compassionate nature and your immense happiness at organisation of the consecration ceremony," he said.

Earlier, President Murmu in her letter to Prime Minister Modi on the eve of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony had said that she could only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by the Prime Minister in the temple.

"The 11-day rigorous Anushthan that you have undertaken is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram," the President had said.

"The nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand temple of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham is an uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India," she had said.

