Ramadoss reappoints GK Mani’s son as PMK's youth wing chief amid rift with Anbumani

Chennai, Oct 2 The internal feud within PMK deepened on Wednesday as party founder Dr S. Ramadoss announced the reappointment of Tamilkumaran, son of the party’s honorary president G.K. Mani, as president of the party's youth wing.

The move comes amid a bitter leadership battle between Ramadoss and his son, former Union Health Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss.

Speaking to reporters at Thailapuram, Ramadoss said he had decided to bring back Tamilkumaran to head the youth wing -- a post once held by Anbumani himself.

Tamilkumaran had earlier stepped down, after which Mukundan, Ramadoss’ grandson, was appointed. However, continued infighting and questions over party leadership led to Ramadoss‘s decision to reinstate Tamilkumaran.

The father-son rift in PMK has been simmering for months. After the expiry of Anbumani’s term as party president, Ramadoss declared that he himself would hold the post until a new leader was chosen.

Anbumani’s faction objected, insisting that only the party’s general council could decide on the next president. Each side then convened separate public meetings to assert control.

The dispute escalated when Anbumani’s supporters submitted papers to the Election Commission (EC) nominating him as PMK president and reportedly changed the party’s registered address in Chennai without the founder’s knowledge.

GK Mani, a staunch Ramadoss loyalist, accused Anbumani’s camp of “fraudulent manipulation” and asserted that PMK’s sole recognised headquarters remained in Teynampet.

The feud has also created confusion among cadres and raised concerns about the party’s readiness for upcoming electoral battles.

While Anbumani enjoys a strong base among younger leaders and is seen as the face of the party’s future, Ramadoss retains moral authority as founder and is rallying long-time loyalists to keep control.

With Tamilkumaran’s return as youth wing president, Ramadoss appears to be consolidating his hold and countering Anbumani’s growing influence.

Party insiders say the reappointment is symbolic -- sending a message that Ramadoss still commands the structure and is not ready to yield ground.

Observers note that the public family feud risks weakening PMK’s bargaining power ahead of alliances for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where the Vanniyar community-based party traditionally plays a key role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor