Ramajayam murder case: Four suspects agree to polygraph test

Chennai, Nov 17 The 2012 K.N. Ramajayam murder case, where the businessman brother of a senior DMK leader, was killed in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi, took a new turn on Thursday when four suspects gave their consent for a polygraph test.

The polygraph test will be done by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder case. It had prepared a list of 13 suspects on whom a polygraph test is to be conducted and eight suspects had already given their consent in addition to the present four. However, one suspect had not given his consent before the test.

On Thursday, the four suspects appeared in person before the Judicial Magistrate (First Class) in Tiruchi and agreed to the test.

Ramajayam, a real estate businessman and brother of Tamil Nadu Urban Development minister K.N. Nehru was murdered and his body was found near Thiruvalarcholai on the outskirts of Tiruchi on March 29, 2012.

The SIT will conduct medical tests on the 12 suspects soon.

