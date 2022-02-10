Ramanujacharya was the voice of equality thousand years ago, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to the Statue of Equality in Hyderabad on Thursday said that Ramanujacharya was the voice of equality a thousand years ago.

"I see this grand statue of Swami Ramanuja as his reincarnation. Ramanujacharya was the voice of equality thousand years ago," said the Defence Minister.

He offered prayers to saint Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad on the occasion of Ramanujacharya's birth centenary ceremony.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad on February 6.

( With inputs from ANI )

