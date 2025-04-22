Ramban Landslide: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Visits Site, Says Officers Assure Opening Single Track of the Highway Within 24 Hours (Watch Video)

J&K CM Omar Abdullah visited the Ramban landslide site today to review the restoration work. He said that officials assured the opening of a single track of the highway for vehicular movement within 24 hours. Due to landslides and severe rains, the Ramban district of Jammu & Kashmir saw flash floods that destroyed 200 to 250 homes. This accident claimed the lives of three people. About 40 homes in Dharam Kund village have been damaged by flooding. The police arrived at the scene, began rescue efforts, and rescued over 100 stranded individuals in this severe climatic condition.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "This is the third day. In these three days, senior ministers have come here every day... Yesterday, I inspected the situation on foot... The restoration work is being done as rapidly as possible. Our first priority was to save invaluable lives. We evacuated people and took them to safe areas. Our second priority is to reconnect the roads... Restoration of the roads is underway... The officers have assured that the single track of the highway will be opened within 24 hours. The debris will be removed after the highway is reopened... Relief material is being provided... After the restoration, we will asses and provide compensation as per the norms of the SDRF and NDRF... I am sure we will get all the necessary help from the centre..."

People were angry, and they expressed their anger by blocking CM Omar’s convoy. They blocked his car and did not allow him to step out. His security officials were seen asking people to move so that the chief minister could visit the site and review the work. When he noticed people were not moving, Omar stepped out and spoke with them. They wanted to talk to him about their hardships in the aftermath of the floods and landslide, reported news agency ANI.