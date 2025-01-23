Rambhadracharya on Mahakumbh: The sacred dip brings immense benefits

Prayagraj, Jan 23 Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has emphasised the immense significance of Mahakumbh in an exclusive conversation with IANS here on Thursday.

Rambhadracharya addressed several questions and shared his insights on various subjects. He stated that the Mahakumbh holds immense importance and that taking a dip during the event brings many benefits.

"This is a very significant day for Sanatan culture. The entire world is talking about the Mahakumbh," he said.

Regarding the trend of creating Instagram reels during the event, Rambhadracharya commented that such scenes should not occur at the Mahakumbh. He believes that what is currently happening in this regard is not appropriate.

When asked about prominent political leaders participating in the event, such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other VIPs, he said: "It's a very good thing that prominent leaders of the country are coming here to take a dip."

To a question on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's absence, Rambhadracharya stated, "It is unfortunate that opposition leader has not attended so far."

Regarding the absence of Akhilesh Yadav from Prayagraj, Rambhadracharya questioned, “Why is he opposed to the Ganga? Why doesn’t he want to come to the Ganga?”

Regarding Donald Trump becoming the President of the US, he remarked: “It’s good that he became the President of America.”

Till Thursday morning, as per reports, at least seven lakh people had already taken a bath.

On Wednesday, over 48.74 lakh people took the sacred dip, reflecting the deep faith and devotion of the devotees.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Mahakumbh has crossed the 10-crore milestone for pilgrims taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday.

According to the state government, the count surpassed this milestone on Thursday at 12 p.m.

The Uttar Pradesh government is hosting the world's largest religious gathering, which began on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

