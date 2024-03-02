Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Delhi Police Heighten Security After Low-Intensity Blast in Bengaluru

Following a low-intensity blast that injured 10 people at a prominent entry point in Bengaluru, the Delhi Police has heightened security measures, as confirmed by an official on Saturday. District police chiefs have received instructions to enhance surveillance in densely populated regions, with a particular focus on Delhi's bustling markets.

A senior police officer emphasized that market associations have been urged to maintain vigilance and promptly report any suspicious activities to their respective local police stations.

The official further stated that the associations have also been instructed to verify the functionality of CCTV cameras installed on their premises. Additionally, another officer revealed that the Delhi Police has mandated its bomb disposal squads and bomb detection teams to remain on high alert.

Ten people, including staff members and customers, were injured after a low-intensity blast rocked Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookefield area on Saturday. The Bengaluru Police said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device fitted with a timer in a bag left near the eatery's handwash area by a customer. The local police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.