Ramkatha museum to be wonderful confluence of spirituality and history: Nripendra Mishra

Ayodhya, Jan 22 Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Bhavan Nirman Samiti, shared updates about the upcoming Ramkatha Museum at the Ram temple premises.

During an interaction with journalists here on Wednesday, Mishra said, “The museum, designed to complement the grandeur of the Ram temple, will feature 12 galleries spread across three floors. It will narrate the divine story of Lord Ram while showcasing the historical and spiritual significance of his life through modern technological innovations. This initiative is poised to give Ayodhya a new identity, elevating it as a global symbol of religious and spiritual unity.”

He said, “Five of the galleries will leverage state-of-the-art 3D and 7D technology to bring the life and deeds of Lord Ram to life in an immersive way. One gallery will focus on Lord Hanuman, portraying his role and contributions to Lord Ram's life.”

The project has been given to IIT Chennai, and funds have already been allocated by the Central government.

According to Nripendra Mishra, one gallery will be dedicated to chronicling the legal and historical journey of the Ram temple, which will present records and documents spanning 500 years. This will offer insights to visitors into the long and challenging history behind the temple's construction and development.

He further said a special section will honour those who sacrificed their lives during the temple movement. Another gallery will explore the global significance of Lord Ram's life and teachings, showcasing Ayodhya’s religious, spiritual, and cultural legacy from an international perspective.

Mishra told media persons that the script for the museum’s galleries is currently being prepared, with technical work likely to begin soon. This process is projected to take nine months, though a completion date has not been announced. The aim is to ensure devotees experience the museum with their pilgrimage to the Ram temple, he said.

Meanwhile, Mishra informed that the installation of idols in the temple is progressing rapidly, with plans to complete the placement of all idols by March. The place designated for the statue of Tulsidas has been constructed, and his statue will be installed shortly.

