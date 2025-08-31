Ramleela celebrates our culture: BJP leaders join Bhoomi Pujan ceremonies in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 31 With the festive season approaching, preparations for hosting grand Ramleelas have officially begun in Delhi. Marking the start of the season, multiple Bhoomi Pujan ceremonies were held across the national capital, with prominent political leaders and cultural figures in attendance.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Shri Dharmic Leela Committee, while Union Minister of State Dr Sukanta Majumdar, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, and BJP MLAs Kapil Mishra and Satish Upadhyay attended the ceremonial launch of preparations by the Shriram Dharmik Ramleela Samiti.

Addressing the gathering, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said: “It’s wonderful… Today, the Ramleela flags are being hoisted, and the festive season is about to begin. This is not just a tradition; it’s a celebration of our culture and devotion to Lord Ram.”

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, also present at the event, expressed her greetings to Ramleela organisers across Delhi, saying: “Today, countless Bhoomi Poojan ceremonies of Ramleela are being held. I extend my greetings to all Ramleela committees who are preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage.”

The Ramleela celebrations are a significant part of Delhi's cultural calendar, drawing lakhs of spectators each year. The ceremonies not only enact episodes from the Ramayana but also foster a spirit of community, faith, and tradition.

Earlier in the day, Bansuri Swaraj, Satish Upadhyay, and BJP leader Shikha Rai joined party workers in Greater Kailash to listen to the 125th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Sharing her thoughts, Swaraj said, “Mann Ki Baat is a very optimistic program. You must have noticed that Shri Narendra Modi is a leader so deeply connected with the youth. Today, for example, he highlighted the Fit India and Khelo India initiatives, and shared the inspiring stories of Rashmita Sahoo from Odisha and Mohsin Ali from Kashmir, two children who became gold medalists.”

With the hoisting of the Ramleela flags and the chanting of prayers during Bhoomi Pujan ceremonies, Delhi is now set to welcome the festive season with devotion and grandeur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor