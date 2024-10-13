Ranbir Singh Gangwa attributes Cong's Haryana defeat to internal strife

Chandigarh, Oct 13 Farmer leader and president of Sanyukt Sangharsh Party, Gurnam Singh Charuni, has said that the Congress was defeated in Haryana due to Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

He said that he had warned before the elections that Hooda would be responsible for the decimation of Congress in Haryana.

“Now this has been proven true,” he added.

Reacting to this, Haryana BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Gangwa has stated that the actual reason for Congress’ rout is its internal fight and factionalism.

In an interview with IANS, Gangwa on Sunday said that when Congress was in power, it always promoted corruption and cheated the youth. The BJP MLA remarked that the grand old party is disintegrated into various factions, with its leaders working against one another.

“Over the last decade, we have worked for the people of Haryana, and they have blessed us with their support,” Gangwa added.

When asked why, despite farmers supporting Congress, the party failed to win in the Haryana elections, Gangwa said that Gurnam Singh Charuni contested the elections himself.

“If farmers were with him, he would have got more votes. He could get only 1,170 votes. The BJP has provided a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 24 crops. Haryana is the first state to offer MSP for all crops. Today, various schemes for farmers are being implemented in Haryana, which ranks first in supporting the BJP,” he said.

Regarding the question of Charuni saying that Priyanka Gandhi should take command, Gangwa stated, “That is an internal matter for Congress; we cannot comment on who should lead. Anyone can be appointed, but I can say that the people in India and abroad trust the BJP because it delivers on its promises. Whether it's the 2014 manifesto or the 2024 one, we have accomplished everything. We will work on our 2024 resolution to meet the expectations of the public.”

In response to Congress's concerns about EVMs, Gangwa remarked that the party has nothing left to defend itself.

"When they won five Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, they did not question EVMs. Congress lost the election due to its internal factionalism. When they were in power, what did they do that could bring them back into government? Their leaders claimed that jobs would be for them when they returned to power. The youth understood that they would just sell jobs,” Gangwa argued.

When asked about his prospects in the cabinet, Gangwa said, "I am not concerned about that. The party high command will decide, but I will fulfil my promises to the people of my constituency.”

