Ranchi Auto-Rickshaw Strike: Commuters Suffer as Autorickshaws Go Off-Road in City

Commuters and school students faced hardship in Ranchi on Thursday, August 29, as autorickshaws, considered the lifeline of the Jharkhand city transportation system, went off the roads in protest against some government restrictions.

Different associations have also decided to stop operating cab aggregators and city buses from Thursday. On Thursday morning, students of many schools were seen walking several kilometres with their parents to reach school in Ranchi.

"Due to the strike of autorickshaws, we are facing a big trouble. My daughter and I have been walking for six kilometres to and fro for the past two days," Babita Devi, a parent, told news agency PTI after leaving her daughter at a private school in Dipatoli Ranchi.

The students in Ranchi of different colleges,schools and universities are facing problem to attend there regular classes due to sudden strike by auto drivers. 75% attandance is must in colleges but we are unable to maintain it. please help us 🙏. — Badal Kumar (@Badalbkkumar) August 29, 2024

Students who use autorickshaws as a means of transportation for going to school are facing a similar situation across the city. Train and bus passengers are also facing problems due to the strike. The limited autos which are plying are charging hefty amounts from commuters.

The autorickshaw associations, including battery-operated e-rickshaws, have been on indefinite strike since August 27 in protest against several issues, such as prescribed routes, alleged discrepancies in permit issuance, and hefty fines during the crackdown by the Ranchi district administration.

State CNG Auto Driver's Association president Dinesh Soni said the administration has divided the entire Ranchi city into four zones and prescribed 17 routes for autorickshaws and 113 routes for e-rickshaws.

I am at present in Ranchi, where auto drivers are on strike. Your ride captains are demanding more than double fare, otherwise cancel the ride, please look on urgent. — भारतीय (@RAHULRU) August 28, 2024

"The auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw associations have protested the new route charts. We want rollback of the new route chart," Soni said. He said that the administration has also restricted the plying of permit-holding autorickshaws to only three kilometres. "There are 5,000 permits holding autorickshaws while 12,000 non-permit holding autos. The number of permits is not being increased and now the kilometre limit has also been reduced," he said.

Meanwhile, a senior official at the Ranchi traffic department said that all initiatives were taken to reduce traffic on city roads and address frequent traffic jams.