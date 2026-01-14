Ranchi erupts in joy as kidnapped siblings return home; CM Soren vows to dismantle trafficking network

Ranchi, Jan 14 A wave of jubilation swept through Ranchi on Wednesday following the safe recovery of two minor siblings, a five-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister, who were abducted from the city 12 days ago.

The children were rescued from the Ahmednagar locality under the Rajrappa police station area in Ramgarh district. A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping, and they are being intensively interrogated.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated the Jharkhand Police for the successful rescue, calling it a commendable achievement and asserting that the drive against human trafficking gangs would be intensified.

In a social media post, CM Soren wrote: “Two innocent lives have been freed from the clutches of kidnappers. How can anyone stoop so low? The last few days have been deeply disturbing for me. Although there was no initial breakthrough, the manner in which the Ranchi police linked this case with a similar incident in another state, tracked down the criminals, and rescued the children is truly praiseworthy. This investigation will not stop here. A thorough probe will be conducted into similar incidents within and outside the state, and firm action will be taken to dismantle the entire criminal gang.”

Sharing a picture of the rescued children, Soren further wrote: “Only a mother and family can feel the boundless joy of this moment. Please also inform and connect the family of the children to all necessary government schemes.”

Addressing a press conference at the police headquarters, Director General of Police Tadasha Mishra said the rescue was the result of sustained investigation and coordinated police efforts. She announced a reward for the entire team involved in the operation.

The DGP said officers across all ranks -- from IPS and DSP-level officers to Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and Constables -- played a vital role. She also highlighted the decisive contribution of SSP Rakesh Ranjan’s technical cell and the Quick Response Team (QRT).

Preliminary investigations, she said, suggest the case is not an isolated kidnapping but part of a larger interstate human trafficking syndicate.

“Several more individuals may be involved. Our objective is to identify every member of the network and ensure they are brought to justice,” Mishra added.

The breakthrough came due to the alertness of local youths in Ahmednagar. Two young men, Sachin and Dablu, noticed the children in the company of a couple and matched their faces with missing posters circulating on social media. After confirming their identities with the family, they alerted the Rajrappa police. The police reached the spot within ten minutes and safely rescued the children.

The children had gone missing on January 2 while heading to a grocery store near their home in the Mausibari area under the Dhurwa police station in Ranchi, triggering widespread outrage.

Political parties and social organisations staged continuous protests, and parts of the Dhurwa sub-town were shut down on Sunday.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also taken cognisance of the case and sought a report from the Jharkhand DGP.

Following the children’s return on Wednesday, hundreds of residents gathered near their home, celebrating with colours and cheers as Ranchi witnessed an outpouring of relief and joy.

