Ranga Reddy: Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Principal; Disturbing CCTV Video Goes Viral

A 10-class student has died allegedly by suicide by jumping from the Shaastra Global School building in Shadnagar in Rangareddy district of Telangana. The school management immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased student has been identified as Neeraj, son of BJP Shadnagar town president Hari Bhushan. Neeraj and his friend were talking to another student on the balcony when the principal called the two into his room and severely reprimanded them. He became upset and said he was going to the toilet. Neeraj climbed up the building and jumped from the first floor.

According to the police, the incident took place at 4 pm on Wednesday, February 5. Despite immediate medical attention, Neeraj succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The parents of the deceased student have alleged that their son's death was a result of torture and harassment by the school management, specifically the school principal. The police said that they are investigating the matter and no case has been registered so far.