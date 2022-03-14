Rangbhari Ekadashi 2022: Celebrations of Holi begins on the occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi in Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan, watch video

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2022: Holi celebrations have started on the occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi 2022 at Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan city of Mathura. The video of devotees playing Holi from the temple has surfaced. In the video, devotees are seen playing Holi fiercely. Today is colorful Ekadashi, in which Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati are worshiped with rituals.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Holi celebrations begin on the occasion of 'Rangbhari Ekadashi 2022' at Banke Bihari Temple in the town of Vrindavan, Mathura pic.twitter.com/XduHix21Hx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2022

According to the Panchang, Rangbhari Ekadashi is celebrated on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Falgun month. According to religious beliefs, when Lord Shiva was married to Mata Parvati, Lord Shiva had brought Mata Parvati to his city Kashi for the first time on the Falgun Shukla Ekadashi date. Then both were welcomed by their devotes with the color. According to the belief, special worship of Lord Shiva and mother Parvati is done in Varanasi.

Amalaki Ekadashi Muhurta

Ekadashi starts at 10.21 am on March 13 and ends on March 14 at 12.05 pm, devotes end their fast on March 15 from 06.31 am to 08.55 am.