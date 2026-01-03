Rani Velu Nachiyar’s courage, leadership, and sacrifice continue to inspire generations: LoP Rahul Gandhi on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 3 Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday paid humble tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar of Tamil Nadu on her birth anniversary, stating that her courage, leadership, and sacrifice continue to inspire generations.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Humble tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar of Tamil Nadu on her birth anniversary."

“She fought fiercely against the British and was among the first Indian queens to challenge British colonial rule. Her courage, leadership, and sacrifice continue to inspire generations,” he added.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also paid tribute to the legendary queen on X, remembering her as one of India’s earliest freedom fighters and the first Indian queen to wage war against British colonial rule.

“On the birth anniversary of Rani Velu Nachiyar, we remember one of India’s earliest freedom fighters and the first Indian queen to wage war against British colonial rule,” Tagore said.

“Born in 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar of Sivaganga refused to submit to the East India Company—decades before the 1857 uprising and long before organised national resistance,” he added.

Tagore further noted that after facing exile, Rani Velu Nachiyar rebuilt her strength through strategic alliances and military support from Hyder Ali, the King of Mysore, popularly known as the ‘Napoleon of South India,’ demonstrating exceptional diplomatic and political vision.

"With planning, training, and coordinated resistance, Rani Velu Nachiyar reclaimed Sivaganga and established independent rule," he said.

“Her leadership stands as a powerful reminder that women were not just participants but pioneers of India’s early anti-colonial struggles. On her birth anniversary, we honour Rani Velu Nachiyar—a symbol of courage, strategy, and resistance whose legacy deserves national recognition," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, remembering her as one of India’s bravest and most visionary rulers whose courage, sacrifice, and leadership continue to inspire generations.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. She is remembered as one of India’s most valiant warriors who embodied courage and tactical mastery."

He further added, “She rose against colonial oppression and asserted the right of Indians to govern themselves. Her commitment to good governance and cultural pride is also admirable. Her sacrifice and visionary leadership will keep motivating generations."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to social media 'X' and said, "Tribute to the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her Jayanti. A pioneer, scholar-warrior and an icon of women leadership, she challenged the rule of the British Empire and fought fiercely to reclaim independence. Her military innovation, gallantry and undying devotion for the motherland will forever remain an inspiration."

Rani Velu Nachiyar (1730–1796) was a fearless 18th-century queen of Sivaganga in present-day Tamil Nadu and is widely recognised as the first Indian ruler to wage an organised armed struggle against the British East India Company. Her unmatched bravery and resistance earned her the revered title of 'Veeramangai (Brave Woman)'.

Born on January 3, 1730, in Ramanathapuram, she was the only child of Raja Chellamuthu Vijayaragunatha Sethupathy of the Ramnad kingdom and his wife, Rani Sakandhimuthal. As there was no male heir, Velu Nachiyar was raised like a prince and was given rigorous training in warfare and administration. She was trained in handling various weapons, horse riding, archery, and traditional martial arts such as Silambam and Valari.

Apart from her martial skills, Velu Nachiyar was also a distinguished scholar. She was proficient in multiple languages, including Tamil, English, French, and Urdu, which later helped her build diplomatic alliances and understand the strategies of colonial powers.

