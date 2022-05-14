Rape accused actor-producer Vijay Babu still elusive for Kerala Police

Kochi, May 14 With its prestige at stake as it is still unable to trace actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is on the run after facing a case of rape, even after issuing a 'blue corner' notice, the Kerala Police is ramping up its efforts as time is fast running out.

According to sources in the know of things, the Kerala Police has approached the Indian Embassy in the UAE, as their help is needed for a 'red corner' notice to be issued and if that's done, then the help of Interpol can be sought and Babu can be taken into custody.

For the police, time is now running out as on Wednesday, after the summer break, the Kerala High Court will hear his anticipatory bail plea, which was filed by him on April 29.

Babu, according to the police, is on the run after a female film colleague, hailing from Kozhikode, filed a complaint in Ernakulam on April 22 that she was raped and beaten up by him a few times at a flat in Kochi.

Soon after the news surfaced, Babu appeared live on his social media handle claiming that he was the "real victim" in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant, whom he also named.

The police apart from her complaint, have registered a second case against the actor for disclosing the name of the complainant.

She has also accused the actor of making her intoxicated her before the sexual abuse.

