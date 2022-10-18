Rape accused Cong MLA likely to be charged with attempt to murder

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 A week after rape charges were filed against Eldhose Kunnappilly, the Congress legislator from Kerala's Perumbavoor constituency is likely to be charged with attempt to murder, sources said on Tuesday.

A source said that the investigation team is "seriously considering" including the attempt to murder charge against him.

Kunnappilly continues to remain on the run as attempts to trace him have been unsuccessful so far.

He been accused of raping a private school teacher. Kerala Police had registered a rape case against the MLA after the woman submitted a complaint.

In her testimony, the woman alleged the legislator tried to push her down a cliff at the famed Kovalam beach last month.

The woman has claimed that Kunnappilly had taken her to several places and physically abused her.

The MLA, who is already married, had also promised to marry her.

Meanwhile, some reports suggested that the police team has recovered his clothes from the woman's house.

Kunnappilly in a social media post, after he went absconding, said he was innocent, claiming he was being framed.

He has already moved for anticipatory bail. The plea is likely to be heard on October 20.

On Monday, he did not turn up to vote in the Congress party's presidential election.

