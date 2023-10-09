Rape and murder case: Court sentences 2 to life imprisonment, other 4 to RI

New Delhi, Oct 9 A court on Monday sentenced Mahendra Singh Chauhan and Samir Killarikar to life imprisonment and other four accused to three years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in a case related to rape and murder.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the Additional Sessions Court in Maharashtra's Latur has sentenced Chauhan and Killarikar to life imprisonment and other four accused, namely Prabhakar Shetty, Swarn Singh Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Kuldeep Singh Thakur, all four to undergo three years’ rigorous imprisonment in a case related to rape and murder of a victim.

The CBI had registered a case on Augist 8, 2014 on the request of Maharashtra government and further notification from the Central government and took over the probe of the case registered in Latur dated March 27, 2014 against unknown persons on the complaint of abduction, rape and murder of a victim.

It was alleged that Chauhan and Killarikar went along with victim from Latur to Tuljapur in Maharashtra on March 21, 2014 in a car.

It was further alleged that on the way, two accused gang-raped and murdered her by drowning in a pond.

After investigation, CBI filed chargesheet on September 30, 2019 against said six accused.

The Trial Court found said six accused guilty and convicted them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor