Rape & blackmailing case: MPHRC issues notice to MP Police demands reply in three weeks

Bhopal, April 29 The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Bhopal Police Commissioner regarding allegations of rape, blackmail, and “love jihad” involving two sisters enrolled at a private college in Bhopal.

The notice, sent on Tuesday, demands a response on “what action has been taken against the accused” from the Commissioner within three weeks.

The Commissioner has taken cognisance of the crime on the basis of various reports published in the media.

The State Human Rights Commission has sought clarity on the disturbing claims of exploitation and coercion faced by female students in Bhopal.

On Monday, a fourth victim came forward, adding to the gravity of the situation. In the ongoing investigation, police have arrested four individuals connected to the case, while two suspects remain at large.

Among those apprehended are Farhan Ali, also known as Faraz, and Ali Khan, who face charges of rape. Two others have been charged with aiding and abetting the crimes.

“The arrests began on April 25, when Bhopal Police detained three suspects, including Farhan Ali, the alleged leader of the group. The fourth suspect, Ali Khan, was apprehended on Monday. The accused concealed their religious identities and exploited three college students and later blackmailed them using compromising videos,” the police said.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said acts of “jihad or love jihad” would not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh. He assured the public that such offenders would face the full force of the law.

Police said that the fourth victim revealed that Sahil, one of the accused, had lured her to a dance academy, where he harassed her and pressured her to convert her religion.

The Baghsewania police station Bhopal registered the case and transferred it to Aish Bagh police station in Bhopal for further investigation.

Meanwhile, another similar case has emerged from Indore, where students reported similar exploitation linked to Farhan Ali’s associates, the police said.

The situation escalated further when the accused were presented in court on Monday evening. One of them was wearing saffron-colored scarves, which provoked outrage among lawyers, leading to a chaotic scene in the courtroom.

Slogans were raised, and tensions ran high, necessitating a significant police presence to restore order.

