Rape case: SC grants protection from arrest to Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains till Thursday

The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained the Punjab government from arresting Lok Insaaf Party leader and Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains till Thursday in an alleged rape case.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli asked the Punjab government not to arrest Bains till Thursday and posted the matter for hearing on that day.

Bains has challenged a Ludhiana court order which issued arrest warrants against him after he failed to appear in a case against rape allegations.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Bains said the case of rape against his client, a three-time MLA, was a bogus one and the petition to quash it was pending before the High Court.

The Bench observed, "He is a contesting candidate. Let him contest and then arrest him... It is unfortunate that High Court has not passed an order in this case."

The complainant opposed the plea of Bains.

( With inputs from ANI )

