Raped minor in Bengal's Murshidabad district commits suicide

Kolkata, Nov 25 A minor girl at Kandi in West Bengal's Murshidabad district committed suicide on Saturday afternoon by setting herself on fire after allegedly being raped and abused throughout Friday night, police said.

The accused, a youth from the district's Khargram, is absconding and the police have launched an operation to track and arrest him.

As per the complaint by the victim’s family to the police, the girl went out of the house on Friday evening with that youth who promised to marry her. He took the victim to his residence and raped and abused her throughout the night, before throwing her out early on Saturday morning.

She came back to her residence and sobbed throughout the day out of the humiliation. Finally, on Saturday afternoon she killed himself.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The family members of the victim have filed a complaint against the accused youth and two of his associates in the matter. The police are investigating.

