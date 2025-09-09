Rapper Vedan appears for questioning before Kerala Police in rape case

Kochi, Sep 9 Malayalam rapper Hiran Das Murali, popularly known as Vedan, who was given anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court last month in a case alleging rape on the false promise of marriage, appeared before the local police for questioning on Tuesday.

“See, I am unable to speak to the media as that’s the direction of the court. Let me come back and then we will see,” said Vedan to the media when they got around him just before he walked into the police station.

It was on August 27 that the High Court granted him conditional bail and asked him to present himself before the probe team for two days starting Tuesday.

In case the police, after questioning, arrest him, he will be given bail.

The case was filed by a doctor who alleged that Vedan befriended her through Instagram in 2021, and their relationship grew over time.

She claimed that he promised to marry her and, under that assurance, engaged in physical relations on several occasions in Kozhikode, Kochi, and other places between 2021 and 2023.

The complaint also stated that the two briefly lived together and that she provided him financial support, including funds for his debut album and travel expenses.

Appearing through counsel, the complainant opposed the bail plea, contending that Vedan had similarly deceived other young women.

However, the court noted that each case must be treated independently.

Vedan’s counsel argued that the relationship was consensual, initiated after the complainant approached him as a fan, and that the complaint was the result of personal differences.

The police had earlier issued a lookout notice for Vedan, fearing he might attempt to leave the country, as he had been absconding since the case surfaced.

Incidentally, after this case was registered, similar allegations from other women were also made, but the Court, while granting bail, clarified that allegations of other crimes against him were not under consideration in that particular petition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor