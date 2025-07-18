Rare Wildlife Moment: Black Panther Roams with Leopards in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris (Watch Video)

Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri district experienced the breathtaking wildlife scenario where a rare black panther was caught on camera along side two leopards. This footage was captured by roadside CCTV cameras on July 16 has gone viral on social media. FPJ reported the trio of big cats was seen moving silently in sync in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve around 2 am.

CCTV footage widely shared on social media captured a rare sighting of a black panther with two leopards in the Nilgiris. The animals were filmed approaching and crossing a road before disappearing into the nearby bushes. User @tweetKishorec reshared the video on X, calling it a "Rare & Remarkable Sighting."

Rare & Remarkable Sighting🐆



Black panther along with 2 other leopards spotted in Nilgiris. pic.twitter.com/2GFOb6b4dg — Kishore Chandran (@tweetKishorec) July 17, 2025

Meanwhile, A leopard cub which was found in a temple in Pinjore area of Panchkula district of Haryana was rescued by Panchkula Forest officials. The animal may have wandered off from its mother when they were drinking water by the river.. After spotting the cub by the riverside near the Shivlotia Temple at around 6 PM on Tuesday evening, July 15, panic spread among locals.

Initially dogs were chasing leopard cub, however, bystanders intervened and managed to scare the dogs away. Locals informed the Forest Department, which dispatched a rescue team to the location without delay. Upon arrival, the team rescued the cub unharmed.