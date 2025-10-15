RAS-2023: Ajmer farmer’s son tops, truck driver’s son secures 10th rank

Jaipur, Oct 15 The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the final results of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination (RAS) 2023.

Candidates from Ajmer and Nagaur districts dominated the top positions, with three from each making it to the top 10. The top three ranks were all secured by candidates from Ajmer district, while Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh, and Bikaner districts had one candidate each in the top 10.

Topping the RAS-2023 exam, Kushal Chaudhary hails from Dungaria Kalan village in Ajmer. He currently works as a lab assistant at a government school in Tabiji and resides in the police line quarters.

Kushal said, “My father is a farmer. I studied on my own and succeeded on my second attempt.”

Vikas Siyag from Kolayat, Bikaner, achieved the 10th position in RAS-2023. He works as a junior assistant at the Government Senior Secondary School, Ranjitpura, under the Education Department.

Vikas, who succeeded in his second attempt, shared, “I cleared the RAS 2021 prelims but could not pass the mains. After that, I gave my 100 per cent for the 2023 exam. I was confident this time to crack the exam, and my hard work has finally paid off.”

Vikas’s father, Nathuram Siyag, is a truck driver and farmer, while his mother, Pappu Devi, is a homemaker.

“I dedicate my success to my parents, whose sacrifices made this achievement possible,” said Vikas.

According to RPSC, interviews for 2,188 candidates concluded on October 14, and the final results were released on Wednesday night, October 15.

The recruitment drive, announced on June 28, 2023, will result in the appointment of 972 new officers across Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma congratulated the successful candidates, saying, “The youth have reaped the rewards of their hard work and dedication. They will play a key role in the state’s development. The government is committed to providing timely and transparent employment opportunities to the youth.”

