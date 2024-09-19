RAS officer cremated following community protests against doctors’ negligence

Jaipur, Sep 19 (ANS) The RAS officer Priyanka Vishnoi who died in hospital was cremated in Phalodi on Thursday amid a huge gathering.

Vishnoi was admitted to the hospital in Jodhpur in September following a stomach ache after which she was advised surgery. Priyanka went through surgery however her condition deteriorated on September 6. Eventually, she was shifted to Ahmedabad where she passed away on September 18.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat among other BJP leaders condoled her death.

The Vishnoi community in Jodhpur staged a massive protest on Thursday after her death alleging that she died due to doctors’ negligence in a Jodhpur-based private hospital. The community demanded an FIR against doctors as they claimed her condition worsened after surgery there.

As per her family members, Priyanka was operated upon in Jodhpur after she complained of a stomach ache. Doctors diagnosed a cyst and advised surgery. Her family members have accused doctors of negligence.

On Thursday, the community staged a dharma outside AIIMS demanding FIR against doctors who performed Priyanka's surgery. A team was formed under DCP West Rajshri Verma who spoke to the community members and told them they can lodge a case only when an investigation team submits a report.

Thereafter a consensus was reached and dharna was dissolved. Her family members left with her body to Surpura in Phalodi where her in-laws' house is situated.

Priyanka was an RAS officer from the 2016 batch.

Society representative Ramnivas Vishnoi Budhnagar said: “We want to register an FIR against the negligence of the hospital administration. The police and administration are not registering a case. People of the society have come here (AIIMS Postmortem House) for justice. Four days ago also the collector had formed a committee and ordered an investigation. Today is the fourth day, but neither the investigation report has come nor the family members were told about this report.”

Earlier, Priyanka's father-in-law Seiram Vishnoi had written a letter to the collector demanding an investigation. Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Agarwal has also ordered the Medical College Principal to form a committee and investigate the matter and submit a report in three days.

Principal Dr. Bharti Saraswat said that an investigation committee has been formed which will start to work Thursday.

National President of Vishnoi Samaj Devendra Budia said: “Everything has happened under a conspiracy. It has been exposed. The society will ensure justice for its daughter. I am demanding a CBI investigation. I appeal to the Vishnoi society to struggle till our daughter gets justice. So that no daughter is murdered in future.”

