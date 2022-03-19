Rashid Alvi asks Sonia Gandhi to skip Yogi Adityanath's oath ceremony, warns of wrong message to minority

With speculations doing the rounds of the likelihood of her attending the swearing-in ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Saturday said that the interim president of the party Sonia Gandhi shouldn't attend the function as it may send a wrong message to the minority community.

The BJP leader Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second tenure on March 25, according to sources.

Speaking to ANI, Alvi said, "Sonia Gandhi should not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath because it will send a wrong message to the minority community."

According to the sources, besides Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are among the likely invitees from the opposition parties.

He further said that not only Sonia Gandhi but Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should also not go to the swearing-in ceremony of Adityanath.

"Adityanath has only spread hatred in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years during his tenure. He won the elections because of 80 versus 20 slogans. He was only talking about running 'bulldozers'. Therefore, any leader who believes in the tradition, values or culture of India should not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Adityanath," said Alvi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the BJP national president JP Nadda are among the list of invitees scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony, said sources.

Beneficiaries of various central and state-run welfare schemes have also been invited to the oath-taking ceremony with a special focus on women beneficiaries.

Preparations for the grand ceremony have begun in Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.As per sources, the names of cabinet members have already been finalized by the BJP.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor