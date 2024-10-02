Rashid Alvi questions 'oppression' of Dalits in BJP-ruled states (IANS interview)

New Delhi, Oct 2 Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Wednesday called out the "oppression" of Dalits in the BJP-ruled states and questioned the ruling party's idea of nationalism.

In an interview with IANS, Alvi also dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, where he labelled Congress as an "anti-national party."

He also took aim at the Uttar Pradesh government over the Mungesh Kumar encounter case. Additionally, the Congress leader also talked about Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's remarks on beef consumption and the situation in the Middle East.

Following are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: PM Modi has said that Congress is an "anti-national party" and will "always remain one." What do you have to say about this?

Rashid Alvi: The Prime Minister's definition of nationalism is entirely flawed. His definition of Dalits is also different. Wherever their government is, Dalits have been oppressed. Is this what they were taught about nationalism? It was the Congress that provided reservations in government jobs and assemblies. Can the Prime Minister name one thing he has done for Dalits?

IANS: Sultanpur SP and other police officials were involved in the Mungesh Kumar encounter. What do want to say about this?

Rashid Alvi: I have no trust in the Uttar Pradesh government. This is just for show. Nothing will happen to the SP or the other police officials. This is because the number of fake encounters in Uttar Pradesh is unmatched anywhere else in the country.

It seems like the administration in Uttar Pradesh has all the power in their hands, killing anyone in the name of encounters. The National Human Rights Commission has also expressed its discontent about this. There have been over 200 encounters in Uttar Pradesh, and they are fake.

IANS: What do you have to say about Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's remarks on the ban on beef consumption?

Rashid Alvi: Zakir Naik made a correct statement. At least in India, a large section of the country respects cows. Therefore, the sentiments of people from all communities should be respected. If millions of people in India respect cows and do not want beef to be consumed, then their sentiments should be honoured.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should ensure consistency in their stance. They say one thing where they are in power, and something else in the North, and again something different in other parts of the country.

IANS: How do you see Iran's attack on Israel?

Rashid Alvi: On one hand, Russia is involved in the war; on the other hand, Israel is attacking Lebanon, and now Iran is attacking Israel. This increases the risk of a world war. If America wants, it can stop this. Instead of providing weapons to Israel, America should ensure that innocent people inside Gaza and Lebanon are not killed.

We have very good relations with Iran, and we buy a lot of crude oil from them. If Iran gets involved in the war, as it already has, it will affect the entire world, including us.

