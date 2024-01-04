IPS Rashmi Shukla Becomes First Woman DGP of Maharashtra

Mumbai, January 4: After days of dilly-dallying, the Maharashtra government on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state, the first-ever woman to occupy the post.

Shukla, a 1998 batch IPS officer, currently the Director-General of Seema Sashastra Dal, replaces DGP Rajnish Sheth, who retired on December 31.

She has also been a former Director of the State Intelligence Department besides holding other state and central postings.

Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Vivek Phansalkar, was handling the additional charge as DGP, as per an official announcement.

--IANS

qn/arm

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor