Rashtrapati Nilayam conducts 'Pedal for Planet' to promote healthy living

Hyderabad, Nov 2 Rashtrapati Nilayam, the winter retreat of the President in Secunderabad here, organised ‘Cyclothon-Pedal for Planet’ on Sunday to promote environmental sustainability and healthy living.

The second edition of Cyclothon was organised in collaboration with the Hyderabad Cyclists Group and sponsored by the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

The event witnessed active participation from 1,200 people, including defence, police personnel and various cycling groups of the city who covered a 20-km route from Rashtrapati Nilayam to Secunderabad Parade Ground and back.

The cyclists pedalled through the streets of Secunderabad, spreading awareness about the importance of environmental conservation and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Team Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) of the Indian Army enthusiastically participated in the event, which was flagged off by Maj Gen Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding Telangana & Andhra Sub Area and badminton Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal.

The TASA said that the participation of its team in the event reflects their commitment to nation-building initiatives and promoting a greener tomorrow. The event concluded with a sense of accomplishment and a renewed commitment towards protecting the planet.

Meanwhile, NMDC conducted Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 from October 27 to November 2 with the theme “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility.”

Addressing the valedictory session of the Vigilance Awareness Week, Maj Gen Misra lauded NMDC’s contribution to the nation’s economic growth and commended its commitment to upholding morality, integrity and ethical governance. He emphasised that strong organisations are built by committed people and vigilance is not merely a departmental duty but a collective obligation of every employee.

Highlighting parallels between the armed forces and public enterprises, he urged adherence to established systems, procedures, processes, protocols and transparency in operations through technology and automation. He stressed that vigilance "is the means by which we honour the trust of this great nation".

Senior management, vigilance officers, employees of NMDC and young school children from nearby schools participated in the event, which included awareness programs, competitions and interactive sessions throughout the week. The event concluded with prize distribution and a group photograph.

