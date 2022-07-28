Rashtrapatni’ remark row: NCW seeks explanation from Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The National Commission for Women and 12 state commissions for women on Thursday criticised Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for calling President Droupadi Murmu ‘rashtrapatni’ and said the remark is deeply insulting and sexist. The women's panel asked the Congress leader to appear before it in person. A hearing in this regard is scheduled to be held on August 3 at 11:30am.The NCW also wrote to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to intervene in the matter and to take appropriate action against Chowdhury for his remark.

Stating that it was slip of tongue, the Bengal MP has said he would apologise to the President personally as a major controversy erupted over the issue with the BJP stalling both Houses of Parliament demanding Gandhi say sorry to the nation. Chowdhury said he had sought time from the President the day after tomorrow and will apologise to her if she had been offended by his inadvertent comment."I inadvertently used the word 'rashtrapatni' just once and it was a slip of the tongue. I never meant any disrespect to the President," he told reporters outside Parliament. "What should I do? I said it and realised I uttered a wrong word. I even looked for mediapersons to request them to not focus on it. However, I couldn't find them," Chowdhury said, a day after making the remark. He later said, "I am a Bengali and not used to Hindi. I made a mistake, I agree."He also hit out at the ruling camp for dragging Gandhi into the controversy. "They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?" Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.