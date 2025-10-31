Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute at Statue of Unity, takes oath to protect nation’s unity

New Delhi, Oct 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the nation in paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' at the Statue of Unity, located on the Narmada River in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

The tribute featured a grand parade and cultural performances, highlighting India’s unity in diversity. 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or the National Unity Day, observed annually on October 31, marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and is dedicated to promoting national integrity, unity, and security.

During the event, PM Modi took an oath to protect the nation’s unity and integrity. Addressing the gathering, he said, “I take this oath to protect the unity and integrity of our country and dedicate myself to this cause.”

He further added, “I take this pledge with the spirit of national unity and commit myself to maintaining internal security.”

The Ekta Shapath, or unity pledge, is a solemn resolve to dedicate oneself to preserving the unity, integrity, and security of India.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered his prayers at the statue at around 8 a.m. and paid floral tributes.

He witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade, which featured various contingents, including those from the BSF, CRPF, and state police forces.

Earlier, he wrote on X, “India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, thus shaping our nation’s destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India.”

In a video message, the Prime Minister described him as the architect of India’s integration., “Sardar Patel had an unparalleled ability to unite people, even with those with whom he had ideological differences. He used to observe and examine every small thing and dedicated his life to the unity of the nation. He integrated the people of India with the freedom movement, worked to merge the princely states with our nation, and awakened the mantra of unity in diversity among all Indians.”

