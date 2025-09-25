Rat At Indore Airport: Rodent Bites Engineer Waiting for Bengaluru Flight

A passenger was allegedly bitten by a rat after it crawled into his pants while he was waiting for his flight at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. The incident took place on Tuesday when the man, travelling with his wife to Bengaluru, was allegedly bitten by a rodent in the departure area of the airport, news agency PTI reported.

As per Free Press Journal report, while waiting in the departure hall on the ground floor, the man was resting on a recliner when suddenly a rat entered his pants. In panic, he grabbed the rat from outside, but it bit him behind his knee. He quickly removed his pants and caught the rat.After the chaos, airport staff rushed to the spot and took him to the medical room, where he was administered an injection and given antibiotic tablets by the airport doctor.“We have once again carried out pest control in the airport premises following this incident," he said.

Even a tetanus shot was not available initially. Only after intervention by the airport manager did the staff arrange and administer it. This is not the first time passengers have complained about rats at Indore Airport. In the past, videos of rats near food counters have surfaced. Complaints about mosquitoes, cockroaches and stray dogs have also been made.The incident at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport follows the outrage caused by the recent deaths of two newborn girls at a government hospital after they had been bitten by rats in the ICU.