Ratan Tata Passes Away: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Mourns Former Tata Group Chairman's Death

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has expressed deep sorrow over the death of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital late on Wednesday night. In his message of condolence, Manmohan Singh, recalled the fond memories of working very closely with him on several occasions. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Ratan Tata ji, a stalwart of Indian Industry. He was much more than a business icon, his vision and humanity demonstrated in the work of several charities founded and nurtured during his life. He was having the courage of speaking the truth to the men in power. I have fond memories of working very closely with him on several occasions."

Ratan Tata, the renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 after battling a prolonged illness. He had been in critical condition and under intensive care at a Mumbai hospital. Just two days prior, Tata had mentioned undergoing routine medical checks due to his age and related health conditions . Tata’s remarkable legacy includes leading the Tata Group as chairman from 1991 to 2012 and serving as interim chairman from 2016 to 2017. Under his visionary leadership, the group expanded globally, acquiring notable companies like Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus . Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed the company’s profound grief in a statement, describing Tata as "a mentor, guide, and friend."

Ratan Tata was also renowned for his dedication to philanthropy. Through the Tata Trusts, he championed initiatives in education, healthcare, and rural development, impacting millions of lives. His philanthropic efforts, combined with a reputation for humility, made him a beloved figure in India and beyond.