Ratan Tata reshaped Indian enterprise with integrity: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 28 Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation on Sunday paid tributes to Ratan Tata on his 88th birth anniversary, crediting him for reshaping Indian enterprise with integrity and compassion.

In a post on X, HM Shah said, “Tributes to Ratan Tata Ji on his Jayanti who reshaped Indian enterprise with integrity and compassion. From building indigenous industry to selfless philanthropy, he showed that true success lies in service to the nation. His legacy will inspire a self-reliant Bharat.”

Earlier, HM Shah’s Cabinet colleague and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal remembered Ratan Tata, saying that the institutions he nurtured and the values he championed continue to guide generations.

Born December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, Ratan Tata led the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012 -- and briefly until 2017 -- turning it into a global institution.

Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024, was not just a business leader but a symbol of ethical leadership.

“On his Jayanti, I fondly remember Shri Ratan Tata ji with deep admiration and respect. His leadership seamlessly blended innovation with compassion, redefining the role of Indian enterprise in national development,” Goyal said in an X post.

“The institutions he nurtured and the values he championed continue to guide generations,” the minister added.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that leadership is not about being in charge -- it is about taking care of those in your charge.

“Remembering Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary. His life of integrity, humility and compassion, along with his extraordinary commitment to philanthropy and nation-building, set a benchmark for ethical leadership,” Scindia posted on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tributes to Ratan Tata. “On the birth anniversary of Shri Ratan Tata ji, the pride of the Indian industrial world, honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, I offer my humble respects,” she wrote on X.

“Through his visionary leadership, he brought global recognition to Indian industries and, through his philanthropy and ethical values, provided new direction to countless lives. His dedication to nation-building will always remain memorable,” said CM Gupta on X.

