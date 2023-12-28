Ratan Tata’s Birthday: Lesser-Known Facts About the India’s Esteemed Business Icon

Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Naval Tata, often hailed as one of India's most influential figures, celebrates his 86th birthday today. Born on November 28, 1937, Tata's journey is marked not only by his exceptional contributions to the business world but also by his commitment to philanthropy and social causes.

Key Facts About Ratan Tata:

Family Legacy: Ratan Tata is the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata, the visionary founder of the Tata group, a conglomerate that stands as a pillar in India's industrial landscape. Personal Life: Despite his prominence, Tata leads a private life. Having faced personal challenges with his parents' separation at the age of ten, he was raised by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata. Notably, Ratan Tata has remained unmarried, having come close to marriage four times, with each attempt thwarted by various circumstances. Educational Journey: Tata's educational odyssey took him from Campion School in Mumbai to Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and Bishop Cotton School in Shimla. He earned his diploma from Riverdale Country School in New York City in 1955. Early Career and Education: Commencing his career with Tata Steel in 1961, Tata's initial role involved managing shop floor operations. His pursuit of further education led him to Harvard Business School. Additionally, he is an alumnus of Cornell University College of Architecture. TCS Public Offering: Ratan Tata played a pivotal role in making Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) public in 2004, contributing to the growth of India's IT industry on the global stage. Global Expansion: Under his leadership, the Tata group gained international acclaim through landmark mergers, including the acquisition of Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus, British automotive giant Jaguar Land Rover, and British tea company Tetley. Tata Nano: In 2009, Tata made headlines by delivering on his promise to create the world's cheapest car. The Tata Nano, priced at ₹1 lakh, aimed to make car ownership accessible to the Indian middle class. Philanthropic Ventures: Ratan Tata's commitment to philanthropy is evident in initiatives such as the $28 million Tata Scholarship Fund at Cornell University, supporting Indian undergraduate students. In 2010, the Tata group donated $50 million to construct Tata Hall at Harvard Business School. Closer to home, a ₹95 crore donation to IIT-Bombay in 2014 led to the establishment of the Tata Center for Technology and Design. Kindness to Canines: Tata's humane side is reflected in the continuation of a unique tradition at the Bombay House, the Tata group's headquarters. Continuing from the era of Jamsetji Tata, Ratan Tata allows stray dogs inside during the rainy season. Recent renovations include a dedicated kennel, complete with food, water, toys, and a play area.

