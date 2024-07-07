Rath Yatra 2024: PM Modi Extends Greetings on the Start of Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra

The religious Ratha Yatra 2024 has commenced Home Minister Amit Shah and Cm of Bhupendrabhai Patel started of by Mangal Aarti at Shri Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. The annual Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra will begin in Odisha's Puri today. This year, due to specific celestial arrangements, the religious event will go on for two days. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to witness the Rath Yatra in Puri, along with millions of devotees from across India. PM Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his warm greetings to the public as the revered Rath Yatra commences.

"Greetings to all as we embark on the auspicious Rath Yatra. Let us pay our respects to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and seek His continuous blessings," Modi expressed in a message shared on X.

Greetings on the start of the sacred Rath Yatra. We bow to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and pray that His blessings constantly remain upon us. pic.twitter.com/lMI170gQV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2024

The Rath Yatra is a traditional festival that is deeply connected to Lord Jagannath.The Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and timely conduct of the annual festival. Special security arrangements will be in place for the President’s visit to the festival. While a VIP zone has been planned for the Odisha governor, chief minister, Union ministers and other dignitaries, a buffer zone has been planned for the President, ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar told news agency PTI.