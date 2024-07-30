Ration distribution case: ED raids 10 locations in two Bengal districts

Kolkata, July 30 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, accompanied by central armed police forces, are conducting raid and search operations at 10 places in West Bengal in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case.

Sources said that three residences of rice mill owner Abdul Barik Biswas at Basirhat, Rajarhat and Barasat -- all in North 24 Parganas district -- are among the 10 places where the central agency officials have been conducting raid and search operations since Tuesday morning.

Biswas, a close aide of former state food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick, was arrested by the customs department in connection with gold smuggling. A consignment of gold was also seized from his possession then.

He remained behind bars for some years and was then released on bail. After being released, he started multiple businesses like rice mill, cola trading, brick kiln and transport.

Exactly at that point of time, sources said, he became extremely close to the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders, especially Jyotipriya Mallick, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the ration distribution case.

Meanwhile, another team of ED officials started conducting raid and search operations at the office of Jahangir PG Agro Food Products Private Limited at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, which is owned by local Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Alam aka Pappu in connection with the ration distribution case.

Pappu’s brother Kaizer Ahmed is a heavyweight ruling party leader at Bhangar. Pappu, however, claimed that once he had a 10 per cent share in said entity, but never was he involved in the day-to-day functioning of that. “It is unfortunate that my name is surfacing in the matter,” he said.

Another place where the ED officials have been conducting raid and search operations since Tuesday morning is the office of PG High Tech Rice Mill at Deganga in North 24 Parganas district. Sources said that the owners of the entity reportedly had a close connection with businessman Bakibur Rahman, the first person to be arrested by the ED officials in connection with the ration distribution case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor