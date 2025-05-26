Rave Party Busted in Bengaluru: 31 Detained, Including 7 Women, in Devanahalli; Invites Circulated on Social Media

The Bengaluru police on Sunday, May 25, cracked down on a rave party organised at a farmhouse on the city's northeastern outskirts and detained 31 people, including seven women. The event, which occurred close to Kannamangala Gate near Devanahalli, was promoted as a birthday party. The invite was shared on social media.

According to police sources, area residents were alarmed by the "unusual" public movement around the farmhouse. The matter eventually reached the police through informants. The Devanahalli police raided the farmhouse around 5 am and detained 24 men and seven women, said Sajeeth VJ, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

"We have arrested all the participants and sent their blood and urine samples for medical examination," the DCP said. “The participants are mostly techies and include a few drug peddlers." A police officer, who was part of the raid, said that the participants possessed contraband such as cocaine, ganja, charas, opium, hydroganja and hashish, and premium alcohol.

While the police did not disclose the identities of those detained accused, they did confirm that the farmhouse caretaker had been taken into custody. However, the farmhouse owner and organisers remain at large. According to the officer, while all the participants were arrested, it was unclear if everyone had consumed drugs. The police are waiting for the medical report to reach a conclusion.

For now, the suspects have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police also seized electronic devices found in the farmhouse and are reviewing them for more information regarding the party. They are also trying to establish the source of contraband, which includes synthetic drugs.