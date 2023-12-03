Ravi Gupta takes charge as new DGP of Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 3 Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, Ravi Gupta, on Sunday night took charge as the state's Director General after the Election Commission placed incumbent Anjani Kumar under suspension for violating Model Code of Conduct by meeting state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy when the counting of votes was still underway.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 1990 batch, he was appointed as the police chief by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on the directions of the Election Commission.

The Election Commission had asked her to place Anjani Kumar under suspension and give charge of DGP to the next seniormost eligible officer.

The poll panel took serious note of Anjani Kumar, along with Additional DG Sanjay Jain and Additional DG (Law & Order) meeting Revanth Reddy when the counting process was still underway.

The EC observed that the action of DGP meeting a contesting candidate and a star campaigner of the party with a flower bouquet at his residence is clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour.

Earlier, a statement from the DGP’s officer said Anjani Kumar, along with two other officials, met Revath Reddy and discussed the preparation for the swearing-in ceremony.

Revanth Reddy told the DGP and other officials that they will soon meet the Governor. He mentioned that from "today evening Muhurram will start so if possible, they may consider swearing-in function tomorrow - or they may take on 9th as mentioned earlier".

He also asked the DGP to make adequate security arrangements at all important places. He also informed DGP that many Chief Ministers and former Chief Ministers including very senior leaders from Delhi will participate.

Anjani Kumar also directed that each winning candidate will get 2+2 PSOs. Senior functionaries will get a higher category of security apparatus. He had also asked the Security Wing to prepare the threat perception report for all elected candidates.

Anjani Kumar later also held a meeting with Hyderabad Police Commissioner and other officials for effective security arrangements at LB stadium for the swearing-in.

