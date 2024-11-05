Ravi Shankar Prasad distributes Chhath Puja essentials to underprivileged in Patna

Patna, Nov 5 In a heartwarming gesture, BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad distributed essential Chhath Puja items to the lesser privileged in Patna, Bihar, as the four-day festival commenced on Tuesday.

Joined by Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Naveen, Prasad also extended his heartfelt wishes to all devotees celebrating the festival.

Chhath Puja, a deeply revered festival of faith, attracts countless devotees who come together to offer gratitude to the Sun god, marking it as a symbol of cultural identity.

As Prasad greeted devotees and distributed the items, a large number gathered to collect the essentials, showering blessings on the leaders for their support during the festivities.

Speaking to IANS, Prasad extended his wishes, saying, "Greetings to all Chhath devotees on this great festival of public faith. We begin with prayers, distributing prasad, and making offerings. Best wishes to everyone on this significant occasion."

The Chhath Puja celebration unfolds through a series of meticulously observed rituals over the next four days, starting with Nahay Khay (bathing and eating), where devotees take a purifying bath and consume a simple meal.

On the second day, devotees fast throughout 'Kharna', breaking it only after sunset by sharing a meal of roti (chapati) and kheer (rice pudding) in the company of family and friends.

The third day, the festival's most significant ritual, sees devotees gather at water bodies -- rivers, ponds, or sacred sites -- before sunrise. Ideally standing waist-deep in water, they offer arghya (water) to the setting Sun while chanting prayers. On the last day, the same is done to the rising sun.

Devotees in traditional attire, singing devotional songs fill the riverbanks with a vibrant, communal spirit that reflects the unity and devotion to the festival.

Colourful decorations, woven baskets brimming with offerings, and the sight of devotees across generations paying homage to the Sun god create a strikingly picturesque display of faith and tradition. The festival beautifully illustrates a deep, enduring connection between humanity and nature, as well as life and health.

Celebrated across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, Chhath Puja is dedicated to Lord Surya and his sister Chhathi Maiya.

As devotees observe fasting during the festival, they express gratitude to the Sun god for sustaining life on Earth. The festival continues to be a symbol of Bihar's cultural heritage and spiritual richness, seamlessly linking past traditions with present-day celebrations.

