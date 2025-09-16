Ravi Shankar Prasad recalls PM Modi’s resilience, vision and leadership on his birthday

New Delhi, Sep 16 A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared his personal reflections on working with the PM, praising his vision, resilience, and commitment to national service.

Speaking under the banner of ‘My Modi Story’ in a video posted on X, Prasad described PM Modi as a “unique personality” who continues to inspire through his patriotism and determination to make India a great nation.

Prasad recalled how in the early years of his role at the national level political career, Modi actively participated in national television debates, articulating the party’s vision and India’s self-respect.

“I had the opportunity to learn a great deal from him, which I later applied in my own debates,” Prasad said.

He also remembered Modi’s organisational skills during Murli Manohar Joshi’s tenure as BJP president, particularly during a Srinagar visit where Modi played a key role as an organiser.

Highlighting Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Prasad said his leadership after the devastating Bhuj earthquake was remarkable.

“He gave Bhuj a new story of resilience and development,” he noted.

Referring to the Godhra riots and the political storm that followed, Prasad recalled how Modi never lost his composure despite immense pressure.

“I represented him in several cases in the Supreme Court. Despite the then ecosystem of the Congress, Left parties, and even prejudiced opinions in parts of the judiciary, Modi ji’s patience and inner strength never wavered. Today, the Supreme Court has given him a clean chit in all cases, and the people of India have placed their trust in him repeatedly,” Prasad said.

The BJP leader further praised PM Modi’s transformative initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, and Startup India, describing them as “landmark reforms that have changed the face of the nation.”

“As someone who has had the privilege to work closely with him, I consider it my utmost fortune to have drawn inspiration from his journey,” Prasad added.

Similarly, retired IPS and former Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiren Bedi, on Tuesday wished PM Modi on his birthday.

Taking it to X, she said, "Happy Birthday, Respected Sir. Wish you a very healthy, energetic and productive life in the service of the nation."

