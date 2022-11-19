"Ravindra Jadeja is a booster dose for me," says wife and BJP candidate Rivaba

Rivaba Jadeja, the BJP candidate from Gujarat's Jamnagar constituency, who also happens to be the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, on Saturday said that her husband is like a "booster dose" in her life who has always supported her in her political career.

While exclusively talking to ANI, Rivaba was asked whether cricketer Ravindra Jadeja supports her in her political career, to which she said that he is like a "booster dose" in her life who has always motivated her.

"My husband is like a booster dose for me, who has always motivated me. More than myself, it has been him who has motivated me to go ahead. The system of marriage in itself means that both husband and wife should stand and support each other. It is said that behind the success of every man, there is a woman. Similarly, it is also important that behind the success of every woman, there is her husband and brother.

"It was a very emotional moment for me when I went to file the nomination and my husband was with me. I want to inspire many other couples that women can fulfil their dreams even after marriage and their husbands can provide them strong support," she further said.

Rivaba also mentioned one memorable episode from her election campaign when Ravindra Jadeja sent comfort shoes for her directly into the campaign.

"Earlier, I was campaigning wearing my shoes having laces. So, I told my husband that I need comfort shoes, and he sent the new shoes straight to the campaign, where I was present. This is one of the many examples to show how he takes care of every little thing of mine," she said.

Earlier on Monday, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja said that his wife wanted to follow the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work for the people and she would learn a lot from her first-time candidature in the assembly elections.

"It is her (Rivaba Jadeja) first time as an MLA candidate and she will learn a lot. I hope she will progress in this. She is of helping nature and has always wanted to help people and hence joined politics. She wants to follow the path of PM Modi to work for the people," the cricketer said.

Earlier on Sunday, Jadeja urged the people of Jamnagar to vote for his wife Rivaba Jadeja.

Jadeja tweeted a video urging the people of Jamnagar and cricket fans to vote for his wife.

"The Gujarat election is here and it's like a T20 match. My wife is making her grand debut in politics on a BJP ticket! Tomorrow she will file her nomination. I appeal to the people of Jamnagar and all the cricket lovers to come in large numbers to support her," Jadeja said in the video in which he was speaking in Gujarati.

Rivaba Jadeja has studied mechanical engineering and she also prepared for the UPSC examinations. She also got selected for the Air Force, but she could not join for some reasons. Rivaba has also been associated with social activities and is working actively for BJP as well.

Rivaba replaces sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja as the BJP candidate for the Jamnagar (North) seat, who was denied a party ticket in this election, according to sources. So far the party has released the names of 167 candidates for the Gujarat polls.

The Assembly election in Gujarat is scheduled for two phases on December 1 and December 5. In the first round, 89 of the total 182 Assembly seats will go to polls and prominent political parties have declared their candidates for almost all constituencies.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years and the state is considered a BJP bastion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor