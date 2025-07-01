RBI Appoints Kesavan Ramachandran as Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Kesavan Ramachandran as Executive Director, with the appointment effective from July 1. Before this promotion, Ramachandran served as Principal Chief General Manager in the Risk Monitoring Department.

Ramachandran has more than 30 years of experience in currency management, banking and non-banking supervision, training, and administration. He also worked as Principal of the Reserve Bank Staff College. He has previously represented the RBI on the board of Canara Bank for over five years and served on the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for two years.

He holds an MBA in banking and finance, a diploma in international financial reporting from ACCA UK, and is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.

In his new role, Ramachandran will oversee the Department of Regulation, specifically the Prudential Regulation Division.